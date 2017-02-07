US.ORG domains are being launched by CentralNic (the company behind .US.COM domains) through a Phased Roll-out to ensure the allocation of Domain Names in a fair, orderly and equitable manner.

CentralNic is particularly focused on ensuring the Trademark owners, particularly in the Not-for-Profit sector, are able to obtain the domains that match their Trademarks, as until now many organizations wishing to signal their not-for-profit status or socially responsible policies have been unable to obtain the name they want with an appropriate domain extension.

.US.ORG is now in General Availability. Don’t miss out, register yours today.

Any queries from Trademark holders or registrars may be directed to info@CentralNic.com.