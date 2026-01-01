The trusted domain for organizations in the United States
Why choose .US.ORG?
A Dedicated Space for U.S.-Focused Organizations
While .ORG is known globally for mission-driven work, .US.ORG adds an extra layer of American identity, making it ideal for all American organizations, including U.S.-based businesses, nonprofits, professional organizations, community initiatives, and charities.
Unmatched Availability
With over 2 million .us domains already registered, many of the most desirable names are already taken. .US.ORG offers a fresh alternative with premium availability for organizations seeking a trusted U.S.-focused identity.
No Geographic Restrictions
Unlike .us, which has eligibility rules requiring U.S. residency or business registration, .US.ORG is open to all. Organizations with global missions that engage with U.S. audiences can use .US.ORG without limitations.
SEO & Public Recognition
A .US.ORG domain signals trustworthiness and purpose while helping organizations improve search engine rankings and visibility among U.S.-based audiences.
Global Trust with Local Focus
Leverage the credibility of .ORG with the local recognition of .US. Whether you’re a grassroots movement, nonprofit startup, or an established charity, .US.ORG provides a domain name that resonates with donors, volunteers, and communities.
Ideal for All Types of Organizations
From nonprofits and charities to professional associations, advocacy groups, and cause-driven campaigns—.US.ORG offers a credible, flexible domain solution that aligns with your mission and message.
.US.ORG – The trusted domain for organizations in the United States
Whether you're a business, nonprofit, community group, or cause-driven initiative, .US.ORG is your digital home for reaching audiences across the United States. As a unique and trusted domain extension, .US.ORG is ideal for any organization seeking a credible, recognizable, and meaningful web presence connected to the U.S.
Unlike .us, which has eligibility rules requiring U.S. residency or business registration, US.ORG is open to all organizations—from startups and associations to advocacy groups and independent professionals—with no restrictions.
.US.ORG operates independently and has no affiliation with the U.S. government, .US, or .ORG. We are an autonomous entity providing an accessible and globally recognized domain space for organizations that serve American communities.
.US.ORG vs. Other U.S. Domain Options
Support your mission with .US.ORG
The nonprofit sector in the U.S. is one of the largest and most impactful in the world. .US.ORG gives charities, social enterprises, advocacy groups, and organizations of all kinds a unique opportunity to connect with American audiences—without the restrictions of other U.S.-focused domains.
Your domain name is more than just an address—it's your mission, your brand, and your connection to the people who support your cause. Whether you're launching a nonprofit, expanding your reach, or organizing a social movement, .US.ORG is the premium choice for organizations that want to make a difference in the U.S.
Looking for a domain that offers both global credibility and U.S. nonprofit identity? Secure your .US.ORG domain today and take advantage of unrestricted access to America's nonprofit sector.
.US.ORG relies on Gen.xyz to provide trusted support services, including abuse handling, domain suspension reviews, and general customer assistance.Send us a message
To report abuse of a .US.ORG domain, please contact the Anti-Abuse Team at Gen.xyz/abuse or 2121 E. Tropicana Ave, Suite 2, Las Vegas, NV 89119.