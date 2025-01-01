.US.ORG – The trusted domain for organizations in the United States

Whether you're a business, nonprofit, community group, or cause-driven initiative, .US.ORG is your digital home for reaching audiences across the United States. As a unique and trusted domain extension, .US.ORG is ideal for any organization seeking a credible, recognizable, and meaningful web presence connected to the U.S.

Unlike .us, which has eligibility rules requiring U.S. residency or business registration, US.ORG is open to all organizations—from startups and associations to advocacy groups and independent professionals—with no restrictions.

.US.ORG operates independently and has no affiliation with the U.S. government, .US, or .ORG. We are an autonomous entity providing an accessible and globally recognized domain space for organizations that serve American communities.